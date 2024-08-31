Ukraine Must Be Allowed to Use F-16s Inside Russia, Denmark Says

(Bloomberg) -- Allies must give Ukraine what it needs to repel Russia’s invasion and not restrict the use of donated arms, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said.

Ukraine should be allowed to use Western weapons including F-16 fighter jets to hit targets inside Russia as long as it follows international law, she told a security conference in Prague on Saturday.

“Talking about red lines when it comes to donations is a big mistake,” the premier said. “Ukraine has to win this war, and they are facing an extremely aggressive Russia. The only way to win is to give Ukraine what they need.”

Denmark is one of the biggest supporters of Ukraine and among the staunchest Russia hawks within NATO as allies keep debating restrictions on the use of their arm supplies inside Russia. The Nordic country of 6 million people has provided $7.3 billion worth of military aid and helped to train Ukrainian pilots and soldiers. Most recently, it donated 19 of its F-16s.

Frederiksen declined to comment on the use of F-16s in specific operations, but said the Danish government puts “no restrictions” on their deployment, provided Ukraine complies with international law. She also called on Europe to ramp up defense spending and take full responsibility for the continent’s security.

The prime minister signaled that Beijing was in part responsible for the war because of its support for Russia. Western nations are making a “big mistake” by remaining dependent on China, according to 46-year-old Frederiksen.

“Russia would not be able to do this, they would not be able to kill Europeans in Ukraine almost every day, if it wasn’t because of China,” she said. “We have to realize that and we have to understand how dangerous this situation is.”

