(Bloomberg) -- Crypto exchange OKX named former regulator Gracie Lin as CEO of its Singapore business in a statement on Monday.

Lin previously held positions at Monetary Authority of Singapore as well as at Grab and GIC.

The crypto exchange’s Singapore unit OKX SG also received a Major Payment Institution license from MAS, according to the statement.

