US Servicemen Assaulted in Western Turkey by Nationalist Group

(Bloomberg) -- US military personnel were physically assaulted in Turkey by an anti-American youth group on Monday and 15 people were detained over the incident, officials have said.

“We can confirm reports that US service members embarked aboard the USS Wasp were the victims of an assault in Izmir today, and are now safe,” the US Embassy in Turkey said on social media platform X. “We thank Turkish authorities for their rapid response and ongoing investigation.”

The Izmir Governor’s Office said 15 people involved in the incident were detained and that the authorities launched an investigation. The attack was carried out by members of the Youth Union of Turkey, it said.

Known by its Turkish initials TGB, the ultra-nationalist group defines itself as anti-imperialist and has held protests against the US and Israel in recent months. It’s affiliated with the Vatan Party.

TGB’s X account said earlier today that members had put sacks over American soldiers’ heads and posted a video of the incident. “US soldiers, who carry the blood of our soldiers and thousands of Palestinians on their hands, cannot defile our country,” the group said.

Amphibious assault ship USS Wasp will be anchored in Izmir until Sept. 5, according to the Turkish Defense Ministry.

