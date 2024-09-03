Americas Overtake China in Semiconductor Chip Sales

(Bloomberg) -- Semiconductor sales in the Americas outpaced those in China for the first time in at least five years in July, according to data compiled by the Semiconductor Industry Association. Global semiconductor industry sales totaled $51.3 billion in July, an 18.7% jump from a year earlier. Sales in the Americas rose to $15.4 billion, compared with $15.2 billion in China. Regionally, sales increased in the Americas, China and most of the rest of Asia — but fell in Japan and Europe. Sales in the Americas are now close to four times the level in Europe.

