(Bloomberg) -- Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim’s family investment firm raised its stake in BT Group Plc to 4.3%, according to a regulatory filing by the UK telecommunications company on Tuesday.

Slim’s Mexico-based Control Empresarial de Capitales SA de CV had previously disclosed a 3.2% stake in June.

Shares in BT rose 1.9% to 142.30 pence as of 9:08 a.m. in London.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.