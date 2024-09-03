Galderma Owners Look to Shed $1.2 Billion Stake After IPO

(Bloomberg) -- The private equity backers of Galderma Group AG are looking to sell $1.2 billion worth of shares in the Swiss skincare giant just months after taking it public in one of Europe’s largest initial public offerings this year.

EQT AB, the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Auba Investment Pte. Ltd are seeking to place about 13 million shares with investors, representing a 5.5% stake, according to terms seen by Bloomberg. Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley and UBS Group AG are coordinating the sale.

Investor demand was enough to cover the deal shortly after launch, according to a bookrunner message seen by Bloomberg.

Galderma, whose brands include Cetaphil and Alastin, has seen its shares soar more than 50% since its IPO in March. France’s L’Oreal subsequently acquired a 10% stake in the company from its private equity backers.

European fund managers told Bloomberg News last week they expected to see a string of block trades from private equity groups trimming stakes left from IPOs. This year there have been at least 24 sales led by private equity, raising almost $9 billion combined on European exchanges, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

