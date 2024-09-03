Uganda’s Main Opposition Party Says Leader Bobi Wine Shot in Leg

(Bloomberg) -- Uganda’s National Unity Platform, the country’s main opposition party, said its leader Robert Kyagulanyi was shot in the leg on Tuesday in an incident on the outskirts of the capital, Kampala.

It claimed in a statement on X that the pop star-turned politician — who goes by the stage name of Bobi Wine — was shot by a member of the security services.

Kampala Metropolitan spokesman Patrick Onyango said in response to a telephone inquiry that a police statement would be issued, but he gave no further details.

Bobi Wine was the main challenger to longtime President Yoweri Museveni in the 2021 election in which the opposition disputed the outcome of the vote.

