UL Backer to Sell 20 Million Shares After Stock Nearly Doubles

Pedestrians walk along Wall Street near the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. Stock traders gearing up for Federal Reserve rate cuts piled into riskier corners of the market amid a rotation out of the tech megacaps that have powered the bull run. Photographer: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The nonprofit that was UL Solutions Inc.’s sole backer before the safety firm’s initial public offering in April is selling 20 million of its shares, following a startling post-IPO run up.

UL Solutions shares closed at $54.10 each on Tuesday, up 93% from where the stock was sold in the $946 million IPO, giving the company a market value of $10.8 billion. At the closing price, the stake would be worth $1.1 billion, according to Bloomberg calculations.

After the close of regular trading Tuesday, UL Solutions shares dipped about 4.6% to $51.60 apiece on light volume.

The offering consists entirely of existing shares to be sold by UL Standards & Engagement, according to a statement. The underwriters have an option to buy an additional 3 million shares from the nonprofit.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are leading the sale, the statement showed.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.