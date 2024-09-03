US Allows More Vyvanse Production to Address ADHD Drug Shortages

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Vyvanse brand lisdexamfetamine dimesylate medication arranged at a pharmacy in Provo, Utah, US, on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. Millions of Americans have faced increasing trouble finding the drugs they need as a nationwide shortage of medications used to treat ADHD enters its second year. Photographer: George Frey/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- US drug authorities are allowing 24% more production of Vyvanse, an ADHD drug from Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. and generic rivals, to address treatment shortages that have dragged on for the past two years.

Medicines for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder have been in short supply since the summer of 2022, when labor issues curtailed availability of Adderall — a cornerstone of treatment — amid increasing demand. Patients turned to alternative therapies, leading to knock-on shortages of drugs including Vyvanse.

The Drug Enforcement Administration increased Vyvanse’s production limit for 2024 at the behest of the Food and Drug Administration, the DEA said in a notice Tuesday. It tightly limits production of many ADHD drugs because they’re controlled substances, meaning they can be addictive and prone to abuse.

Generic Vyvanse was approved in August of last year, and could have been a reprieve to the shortages. Generic companies said in November that the DEA didn’t give them permission to make enough pills, limiting their supplies.

DEA sets overall production limits, and also divvies them up by company. Each company’s limit is secret. It’s unclear if the DEA’s increase in the global limit will help any specific company.

The agency didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

