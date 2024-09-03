Vaccine Maker Vaxcyte Offers $1 Billion in Shares, Warrants

Syringes of the Novavax Inc. Nuvaxovid Covid-19 vaccine at the Tegel Vaccine Center in Berlin, Germany, on Monday, March 7, 2022. There are hopes that Nuvaxovid could boost vaccination efforts that have flagged among the hesitant, according to Novavax, as the jab uses a technology which some people might find more appealing.

(Bloomberg) -- Vaxcyte Inc., a clinical stage vaccine company, is seeking to raise $1 billion by selling shares and pre-funded warrants after the company reported data from a recent study, sending the stock surging.

The San Carlos, California-based company is working with Bank of America Corp., Jefferies Financial Group Inc., Leerink Partners, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Evercore ISI, Guggenheim Securities and Mizuho Financial Group Inc. on the sale, according to a statement.

Shares of Vaxcyte climbed 36% on Tuesday, closing at $110.15 and valuing the company at about $12.3 billion. The shares declined to $109 in after-market trading as of 4:18 p.m.

The company intends to grant underwriters an option to buy as much as $150 million of additional shares in the offering, the statement showed.

Vaxcyte reported positive results from a Phase 1/2 study evaluating a vaccine designed to prevent invasive pneumococcal disease, an earlier statement showed.

