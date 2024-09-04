Would-Be Corporate Dip Buyers Armed With Fresh $107 Billion

An aerial view of Lower Manhattan in New York, NY, Thursday June 17, 2021. New York City officially fully reopened this week, and with hopes it can move beyond the economic damage of a year of the Covid-19 pandemic. Photographer: Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Equity bulls looking for signs of relief after Tuesday’s stock rout may get a hand from a familiar friend: corporate America.

Companies authorized $107 billion in new buybacks last month, the most on record for any August, according to data from Birinyi Associates. The dollar value of announced buybacks was 17% higher than the previous August record, set in 2021. Data from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. suggest companies will supply $6.62 billion worth of daily purchasing power between now and Sept. 13, when they are forced to pause ahead of the third-quarter earnings season.

The group went on a buying spree in the days after the Aug. 5 stock rout, according to Goldman data. The bank’s corporate repurchase saw record orders from companies for their own shares, with demand 2.41 times higher versus the same period a year ago.

“Companies are getting comfortable with their outlooks for the next few months and they’re generating a lot of cash,” said Jeff Rubin, president of Birinyi Associates.

Overall, Goldman’s corporate buyback team estimates $1.15 trillion worth of authorizations and $960 billion of executed buybacks this year. Those would represent the most since 2022, according to Birinyi Associates.

The boost from corporate America would be welcome for bulls after Tuesday’s 2.1% swoon in the S&P 500. Futures on the index were lower 0.4% as of 8:40 a.m. in New York. Big tech companies were among the hardest hit in the selloff, including Nvidia Corp., which saw a record $279 billion in value wiped out. Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc., along with others in the so-called Magnificent Seven, are among firms with the biggest buyback authorizations.

Buybacks are also expanding beyond just large cap technology or communication services companies.

“What gets me excited is that we’re seeing so many companies announcing buybacks whether it’s a $15 million or a multi billion company,” Rubin said.

Take financials. Wall Street giants had slowed their buybacks given proposals for higher capital requirements from regulators, but ramped up the repurchases amid signs the rules could be softened. In the past quarter, the biggest banks, including Bank of America Corp., JPMorgan Chase & Co., notched some of the steepest increases in buybacks versus the same period a year ago.

“It tells you that companies’ earnings are healthy and their cash flows are healthy across the spectrum,” Rubin added.

Corporate America’s commitment to share buybacks would deliver a tailwind for equities that have faltered amid uncertainty about the pace of monetary easing, geopolitical tensions and economic growth at home. To some, it also represents a vote of confidence from boardrooms that operations can deliver enough cash to afford the purchases.

Money managers welcome the buying binge. For the first time since at least 2021, investing pros said chief executives should prioritize shareholder returns over capital spending, according to Bank of America’s latest monthly survey.

In the meantime, spending money on stock has repeatedly drawn criticism from politicians and academics who say the cash would be better used to help boost long-term growth, such as for employee benefits or equipment upgrades. Last year, a law went into effect imposing a 1% tax on buybacks.

--With assistance from Bre Bradham.

