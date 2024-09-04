Singapore to Quarantine Close Contacts of Newer Mpox Strain Cases

(Bloomberg) -- Singapore will quarantine close contacts of mpox cases if the more serious clade I strain is detected, the Ministry of Health said.

The ministry will begin contact-tracing once an infection is confirmed, and the case’s close contacts will be placed in a designated government facility for 21 days, which is the incubation period observed in Africa, according to a statement Wednesday.

The city-state hasn’t yet detected the more lethal clade I strain that prompted the World Health Organization in mid-August to declare mpox a global public health emergency, and all 14 mpox cases found in Singapore so far this year were caused by the milder IIb variant.

Singapore shouldn’t resort to “draconian and very disruptive measures” like the ones imposed for Covid-19, broadcaster CNA reported, citing Health Minister Ong Ye Kung. “No countries are doing that now,” he said.

“We think this is likely to be a troublesome virus that we can manage,” Ong said. “It will very unlikely lead to the kind of disruption that happened during Covid-19.”

Bavarian Nordic A/S’s Jynneos vaccine has been approved in Singapore for protection against mpox and smallpox. The government will offer it free to people at high risk of exposure, including health care workers and close contacts of confirmed cases, the ministry said.

Singapore has already started screening inbound travelers and crew arriving from places at risk of an outbreak. Mask-wearing isn’t recommended for people who are well, but the ministry will consider the measure if there is evidence of significant respiratory transmission.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.