Swedish Mobile Operator Telia Plans to Cut 3,000 Jobs

(Bloomberg) -- Swedish carrier Telia Co AB plans to shed 3,000 positions, representing about 15% of its overall workforce, as the company wrestles with loss-making units and faces increased competition from rivals in its core markets.

The cuts impacting all units come as part of a cost-cutting program that targets annual savings of at least 2.6 billion kronor ($253 million), the company said in a statement. The program is expected to result in restructuring charges of 1.4 billion kronor this year, with no impact on the company’s outlook.

“This is a tough decision, but one that is necessary to ensure the long-term success of Telia,” Chief Executive Officer Patrik Hofbauer said.

The mobile phone and broadband operator is also cutting its vendor financing program by about 50% as well as reshaping its structure by putting more onus on its country units, it said. The company operates across the Nordic region as well as in Lithuania and Estonia.

In July last year, Telia’s former CEO, Allison Kirkby, was announced as the new leader of BT Group Plc. She left the Swedish company amid a drive to cut costs and heavy speculation that parts of its loss making TV and media unit would be put up for sale.

“This is definitely one of the larger cost savings exercises we have seen in the industry, but likely also a natural step given the recent CEO change,” Mads Lindegaard Rosendal, an analyst at Danske Bank, said in a note to clients.

