Ugandan Opposition Leader Bobi Wine Discharged After Surgery

(Bloomberg) -- Uganda’s main opposition party said doctors discharged leader Robert Kyagulanyi — who goes by his stage name of Bobi Wine — after minor surgery to remove teargas shrapnel from his leg after an incident involving the security forces.

The pop star-turned politician was discharged from Nsambya Hospital in Kampala, the capital, at his request because “security was creating a nightmare situation,” Joel Ssenyonyi, a spokesman for Wine’s National Unity Platform, said by phone.

They tried to access Wine’s medical records, which he and the medics rejected, Ssenyonyi said. The opposition leader decided to receive further treatment at home, he said.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesman Patrick Onyango declined to comment.

Wine sustained his injuries after being shot by “security operatives” and that an attempt had been made on his life, the opposition claimed in a statement on Tuesday on X. The altercation took place on the outskirts of Kampala.

Disputing that account, the police said they had intervened to prevent Wine and his supporters from embarking on a procession along a public street.

Wine was the main challenger to longtime President Yoweri Museveni in 2021 elections marred by violence in which at least 54 people died in the run-up to the polls. He was placed under house arrest following the vote, until a High Court judge ruled that the confinement was illegal.

