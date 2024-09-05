Former RBC CFO further pushes back against firing in legal filings

Stephen Biggar, director of financial services research of Argus Research, joins BBN Bloomberg to discuss the strengths at Royal Bank of Canada.

TORONTO — The former chief financial officer of RBC is again pushing back against claims by the bank that it was justified in firing her for allegedly breaching its code of conduct.

After initially challenging the claims with a $50 million lawsuit against RBC, Nadine Ahn has sought to further push back in her reply and defence to the bank's counterclaim as she maintains that her relationship with colleague Ken Mason was one of friends and not romantic.

The bank fired both Ahn and Mason on April 5, alleging they were in an undisclosed close personal relationship leading to preferential treatment of Mason, including compensation increases.

Ahn acknowledged in her legal reply that she supported salary increases for Mason, but maintains they were merit-based, noting another colleague received an identical pay increase, and that her friendship with Mason did not influence her actions.

RBC detailed its justification for firing her, including a whistleblower complaint that the two were seen kissing and hugging at a hotel, along with references to poems, a commemorative photobook and other evidence of a close relationship.

Ahn categorically denies the allegations in the anonymous compliant, denies any knowledge of the poem, photobook or preserved coaster that the bank noted in its lawsuit, and maintains that the shared cocktails, nicknames and references of love were the actions of workplace friends.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 5, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:RY)

The Canadian Press