Graft Trial of Former Singapore Minister Delayed to Sept. 24

S. Iswaran at the Singapore State Courts in Singapore, on March 25. Photographer: Edwin Koo/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The trial of Singapore’s former transport minister S. Iswaran on charges related to corruption has been postponed until Sept. 24, according to a statement from the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

“The parties had jointly requested the Court to adjourn the start of the hearing for PP v S Iswaran to 24 September 2024, and because it was a joint request, the Court acceded to it,” the AGC spokesperson said on Thursday.

The first day of Iswaran’s trial was originally scheduled for Sept. 10.

Iswaran is facing a total of 35 charges related to corruption, including allegations he obtained more than S$403,000 ($309,560) in luxury goods. The case has become the biggest political scandal to hit the city-state that has prided itself on a zero-tolerance stance against graft.

