Hong Kong’s Biggest Developer Sees Profit Fall 9% in Downturn

(Bloomberg) -- Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd. posted lower profit for a third straight year as Hong Kong’s real estate slump weighed on the city’s biggest developer.

Underlying earnings, which exclude property revaluations, dropped 9% to HK$21.7 billion ($2.8 billion) in the year ended June 30, Sun Hung Kai said in a filing on Thursday. That compares with the average estimate of HK$22.8 billion from 12 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

High interest rates and a glut of apartment supply have hurt sales for Hong Kong’s property developers, prompting them to offer discounts to boost transactions. Home prices fell to the lowest level in eight years in July, putting pressure on the residential development business.

The commercial property sector is also struggling. Weak demand has pushed office vacancy rates to an all-time high, and rents may fall as much as 10% this year, CBRE Group Inc. estimates.

Other developers are grappling with disappointing earning results. Li Ka-shing’s CK Asset Holdings Ltd. saw its first-half net income drop by 17%, while New World Development Co. expects to post its first annual loss in two decades.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.