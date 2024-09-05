Matt Damon, Lin-Manuel Miranda to Headline NYC Harris Fundraiser

(Bloomberg) -- Actor Matt Damon and Broadway musical creator Lin-Manuel Miranda will appear at a campaign fundraiser for Vice President Kamala Harris as she looks to expand her cash advantage over rival Donald Trump.

Tickets to the Sept. 18 dinner in New York are going for $25,000 per person, according to an invitation obtained by Bloomberg News. Miranda and Damon’s involvement reflects the Harris campaign’s efforts to lean on celebrities to energize voters and donors through Election Day.

“It is all hands on deck to make sure democracy continues to exist in this country,” Luis A. Miranda Jr., Lin-Manuel’s father, the chair of Latino Victory and who is co-hosting the event, said in a statement.

Spokespeople for Damon and the Harris campaign didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Harris campaign has more than a dozen fundraisers scheduled in September, with Harris allies, including Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and members of Congress, fanning out across the country to persuade major donors to contribute to her campaign.

Other notable names, such as designer Tory Burch and Condé Nast’s Anna Wintour, have been involved in recent fundraisers. The Democratic National Convention last month showcased an array of other pop culture icons — including television executive and host Oprah Winfrey, musician Stevie Wonder, actress Mindy Kaling and singer John Legend.

Harris’ campaign in late August said it raised $540 million since the vice president took over as the nominee at the end of July. During that time, Harris pulled ahead of Trump who had built a fundraising edge over President Joe Biden.

Earlier: Trump Campaign Spent $32 Million More Than It Raised in August

Trump’s campaign on Wednesday released data that showed it spent $32 million more than it raised in August, ending the month with $295 million in the bank. Harris has yet to release fundraising figures for last month. Both campaigns are required to file fundraising data with the Federal Election Commission by Sept. 20.

Trump and Harris’ political operations are stepping up advertising buys, announcing tens of millions of dollars in planned television, radio and digital ads across the swing states likely to decide the election. The final two months will be the most frenetic and expensive period of the campaign.

Recent polls have shown a tight race, with Harris building a slight lead on Trump, who for months had been the front-runner. A Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll conducted from August 23-27 found Harris leading Trump 49% to 47% among voters across seven swing states.

