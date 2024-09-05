Paramount’s Redstone to Reap $180 Million in Severance, Benefits

Shari Redstone, chief executive officer of Cinebridge Ventures Inc., smiles during the Wall Street Journal Tech Live global technology conference in Laguna Beach, California, U.S., on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. The event brings together investors, founders, and executives to foster innovation and drive growth within the tech industry.

(Bloomberg) -- Shari Redstone, chair of Paramount Global, will get $180 million in severance and other benefits on top of hundreds of millions from the sale of her stock to a group led by filmmaker David Ellison, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The Ellison family and its partner, RedBird Capital Partners, are paying about $1.75 billion to acquire the equity of National Amusements Inc., the Redstone family company that owns most of the voting stock in Paramount, the parent of CBS and MTV.

Redstone holds a 20% stake in National Amusements through two trusts in her name and is in line to receive about $350 million from its sale. The Ellison group will also pay off obligations that include a $70 million severance package for Redstone and an unfunded pension liability of $110 million as part of the National Amusements acquisition, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing nonpublic information.

Ellison is leading a group of investors poised to acquire majority control of Paramount, a major film and TV company, for more than $8 billion.

The group is paying $2.4 billion for National Amusements, including the liabilities, according to publicly reported details of the agreement. It’s also planning to invest $6 billion to buy Paramount shares and reduce the company’s debt, and will merge the business with Ellison’s company, Skydance Media.

National Amusements includes the Redstone family’s original source of wealth, a chain of movie theaters. It’s also the vehicle through which they own a majority of Paramount’s voting stock.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.