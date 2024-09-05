Salesforce Nears Deal to Buy Startup Own for $2 Billion

Salesforce headquarters in San Francisco, California, US, on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. Salesforce released earnings figures on November 29. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Salesforce Inc. is in advanced talks to buy the privately held startup Own for about $2 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

A deal could be announced as soon as Thursday, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private.

A representative for Salesforce declined to comment. A representative for Own couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Own would be Salesforce’s biggest deal since buying Slack in 2021. Salesforce held talks to buy Informatica Inc. earlier this year but did not reach an agreement.

Own focuses on securing data across software applications. Since incorporating in 2015, it has received funding from Salesforce Ventures, BlackRock, and Tiger Global. It changed its name from Ownbackup last October, according to a press release at the time.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.