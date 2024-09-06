Elis Says It Made Early Approach to Vestis on Potential Deal

Buildings on the city skyline beside the River Seine in Paris, France, on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. After the Olympics, Air France  which is one of the event sponsors  expects travel to and from Paris to return to normal, with the summer games likely to spark renewed interest in the destination, it said. Photographer: Nathan Laine/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Elis SA, a provider of uniform and linen cleaning services and workplace supplies, said it made a preliminary approach to Vestis Corp. of the US about a potential acquisition.

Elis regularly considers strategic opportunities and there’s no certainty that the discussions will lead to a deal, the French company said in a statement Friday. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Elis’s stock dropped as much as 17% in Paris trading, nearly erasing its gains for the year. Vestis rose 12% on Thursday after Reuters first reported the approach, before giving back some gains on Friday. The Roswell, Georgia-based company has a market valuation of about $1.9 billion.

The move by Elis comes after Vestis lowered its fiscal-year revenue growth and profitability guidance in May, sending its shares to a record 45% plunge in a single day. Elis said any deal would have to meet its commitments to shareholders. Those include maintaining an investment-grade credit rating and making sure the purchase adds to earnings per share in the first year.

