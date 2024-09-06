Company News

GSK Asthma Drug Shows Promise in Treating Chronic Lung Disease

By Deirdre Hipwell
The logo of GSK Plc displayed at the company's headquarters in the Brentford suburb of London, UK, on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. When Elliott Investment Management, a hedge fund known for taking stakes in underperforming companies, came calling for the ouster of GSK Chief Executive Officer Emma Walmsley, she found her remedy in a vaccine breakthrough almost 60 years in the making. Photographer: Vivian Wan/Bloomberg (Vivian Wan/Bloomberg)

(Bloomberg) -- GSK Plc’s blockbuster asthma drug showed positive results when used as a treatment for another chronic lung condition, potentially opening up a new avenue of growth for the medicine. 

The UK drug company said an advanced trial of Nucala in some adults with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in the rate of moderate and severe flare ups versus the placebo. Patients were treated for as long as two years.

COPD is a life-threatening inflammatory respiratory disease that causes obstructed airflow and affects more than 300 million people globally. Recurrent exacerbations — or flare ups where there is a sudden worsening of symptoms — can damage the lungs and require hospitalization. This can result in a vicious cycle of deterioration in overall physical health, a worsening of symptoms, diminished quality of life and increased mortality, GSK said. 

GSK shares were little changed in early London trading, and have risen 19% in the past year.

Until recently, there had been no new treatment approaches for this disease for more than a decade. French company Sanofi’s Dupixent was recently cleared in Europe as an add-on treatment for some patients suffering with COPD. 

Nucala was first approved in 2015 in the US for severe asthma and is already a top-performing drug for the company, with £1.7 billion ($2.24 billion) in sales last year. 

GSK said the trial of 806 people used Nucala, a monoclonal antibody, in addition to inhaled maintenance therapy. The drugmaker released headline data from the study, and full results will be published at a later date.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Top Stories

Top Videos