Molson Coors ends diversity, equity and inclusion policies, moves to 'broader view'

Chantalle Butler, president of Molson Coors Canada, joins BNN Bloomberg to discuss the company's latest earnings as well as the beer and beverage business.

MONTREAL — Brewing company Molson Coors says it is dropping its diversity, equity and inclusion policies and taking a “broader view” in which all employees know they are welcome.

In an internal memo Molson Coors shared with The Canadian Press, the company says its DEI employee training is complete and that it will no longer have specific “representation goals” in its hiring process.

As well, the Canadian-American multinational says it will no longer participate in the ranking program by the Human Rights Campaign, an advocacy group that scores companies on how inclusive their workplace practices are toward to the LGBTQ+ community.

Molson Coors says it will be instead relying on its own internal metrics as well as employee feedback to develop a “strong workplace where everyone can thrive.”

Human Rights Campaign, which had previously given Molson Coors a perfect rating, did not directly acknowledge the change at the brewery, but noted that some business leaders are turning their backs on commitments to inclusion.

The change in policy at Molson Coors comes amid backlash against companies in the United States seen to be supporting the LGBTQ+ community and diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 6, 2024.