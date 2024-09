(Bloomberg) -- Palantir Technologies Inc., Dell Technologies Inc. and Erie Indemnity Co. are set to join the S&P 500 as part of its latest quarterly weighting change.

The companies will replace American Airlines Group Inc., Etsy Inc. and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., according to a press release from S&P Dow Jones Indices Friday. The changes are set to go into effect prior to the open of trading on Sept. 23.

