Partners Group-Backed KinderCare Learning Files Again for IPO

(Bloomberg) -- KinderCare Learning Cos. is making a second run at a US initial public offering after withdrawing a previous registration.

The company’s largest owners include affiliates of Partners Group Holding, as well as Chairman Tom Wyatt and Chief Executive Officer Paul Thompson, according to a filing Friday with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

KinderCare had sought to raise as much as $541 million in 2021. It postponed those listing plans, citing “regulatory delays outside of our control.”

Proposed terms for the new listing will be disclosed in a subsequent filing when underwriters are ready to begin marketing the shares.

KinderCare is the largest private provider of community-based early childhood education centers in the US., according to the filing. Based in Lake Oswego, Oregon, the company has about 2,500 locations in 40 states and the District of Columbia.

The company has net income of $103 million on revenue of $2.5 billion in 2023, compared with $219 million on revenue of $2.2 billion the previous year.

The offering is being led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley, Barclays Plc and JPMorgan Chase & Co. The company plans for its shares to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KLC.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.