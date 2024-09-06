Roblox Aims to Attract 10% of $180 Billion Gaming Content Market

The Roblox app on a smartphone arranged in Queens, New York, US, on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. Roblox Corp. is scheduled to release earnings figures on November 8. Photographer: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Roblox Corp. Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Dave Baszucki announced a new goal for 10% of the global video-game content revenue to flow through the company’s popular gaming platform.

At the Roblox developer conference Friday, Baszucki said the company will do this by working with tech giants such as Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. Right now, the gaming market supports $180 billion in content revenue yearly, he said.

Roblox also announced a new partnership with Shopify Inc. that will let users sell physical products through digital Roblox experiences. The company also said that, moving forward, some games will require paid access.

Roblox, one of the most popular gaming apps ever especially with kids, is accessible across consoles, smartphones, tablets and PCs. Every day, 79 million people log on to play its mix of user-created games. Over the last year, Roblox paid out over $800 million to its community of game developers, Baszucki said.

Last year, the company generated $2.8 billion in sales.

On Friday, Baszucki said he expects that Roblox will succeed at capturing 10% of gaming content revenue when it reaches 300 million daily active users. Baszucki has a long-held ambition for Roblox to reach 1 billion daily active users.

