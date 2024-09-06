Yellen Says Jobs Report Confirms Labor Market ‘Quite Healthy’

(Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Friday’s jobs report confirmed that the US labor market is healthy even if it has slowed somewhat, while hoping it doesn’t weaken further.

“I would be very happy if employment gains stabilized in this neighborhood,” Yellen told reporters in Austin, Texas. She added that her “hope and expectation is that this will happen.”

She spoke hours after the August jobs release showed US hiring fell short of forecasts, with nonfarm payrolls rising 142,000. The three-month average hit the lowest since mid-2020, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data, but the unemployment rate edged down to 4.2% — the first decline in five months, reflecting a reversal in temporary layoffs.

“Normally we would consider 142,000 jobs a month to be a very healthy, sustainable pace — which is what we want to see over time,” Yellen said. “Yes, the job market has slowed somewhat, but I still see it as quite healthy, and I thought today’s report confirmed it.”

The 4.2% unemployment rate level remains quite low by historic standards, she added.

Downside Risk

There’s potential for the job market to slow further, “and that is something we need to watch very carefully,” Yellen said. She reiterated her view that data and trends on consumer spending and investment spending are still solid.

