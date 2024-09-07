Bolsonaro Uses Judge’s Ban on X to Energize Brazil’s Right Wing

Jair Bolsonaro speaks to supporters during a protest against the countrys ban of X on Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo on Saturday.

(Bloomberg) -- Former President Jair Bolsonaro rallied thousands in Sao Paulo, seeking to reinforce his grip on Brazil’s right-wing opposition by denouncing the top court’s ban on Elon Musk’s X social network.

Bolsonaro’s main target was Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who is leading efforts to combat fake news and hate speech in Brazil. The judge ordered the platform formerly known as Twitter shut down after a monthslong clash with the billionaire owner of the platform.

“I hope the Senate puts the brakes on Alexandre de Moraes,” Bolsonaro told the crowd.

His son, Eduardo Bolsonaro, said Moraes strives to “end freedom of speech in the country” and asked for his impeachment. Musk “understands that the battle is for freedom of speech and transcends economic issues,” he said.

On Aug. 30, Moraes ordered internet service providers in Brazil to block users from accessing X after the company refused to appoint a legal representative in the country to deal with requests to take down accounts allegedly involved in spreading political misinformation.

X has been contributing to “an environment of total impunity and lawlessness in Brazilian social networks, including during the 2024 local elections,” Moraes wrote in his ruling, saying the company has repeatedly and deliberately disrespected court orders.

Brazil is deeply divided on the judiciary’s actions, according to an AtlasIntel poll released Sept. 4. Almost 51% said they disagree with Moraes’ decision to ban X, compared with 48% who support it.

--With assistance from Barbara Nascimento.

