Norfolk Southern Board Probing Allegations About CEO, CNBC Says

Alan Shaw, president and chief executive officer of Norfolk Southern Corp., during a Senate Environment and Public Works Committee hearing in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, March 9, 2023. Shaw plans to tell US lawmakers he's sorry for the train wreck that spilled toxic chemicals in Ohio last month and the company is "determined to make it right." Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Norfolk Southern Corp.’s board is looking into allegations that Chief Executive Officer Alan Shaw engaged in an inappropriate workplace relationship, CNBC reported on Sunday, citing three people familiar with the matter.

The investigation is in early stages, and the Atlanta-based railroad company is working with outside legal advisers, two of the people told CNBC. Shaw didn’t return CNBC’s phone calls or text messages requesting comment.

Norfolk Southern didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment from Bloomberg outside regular business hours.

Shaw has been the CEO of Norfolk Southern since May 2022.

