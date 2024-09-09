Boehringer Aims to Challenge Astra, Bayer With Lung Cancer Pill

A visitor arrives outside the Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH headquarters ahead of a news conference to announce the pharmaceutical company's annual results in Ingelheim, Germany, on Wednesday, April 5, 2017. Boehringer Ingelheim expects integration of former Sanofi animal-health business to help boost net sales this year compared to 2016.

(Bloomberg) -- Boehringer Ingelheim said an early study of its oral pill for lung cancer showed promise and could potentially expand available options for a hard-to-treat patient group.

Zongertinib caused significant tumor shrinking in two-thirds of patients in the trial, with most experiencing mild and manageable effects such as diarrhea, the world’s largest private pharmaceutical company said Monday. In 3% of patients, treatment had to be discontinued due to toxicity.

The German drugmaker will move straight to an advanced phase 3 trial, which could boost its ability to compete with rival treatments from AstraZeneca Plc and Bayer AG.

Lung cancer claims more lives than any other type of the disease and the incidence is set to increase to more than 3 million cases worldwide by 2040, the company said.

Zongertinib is being tested in adult patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer, whose tumors have activating HER2 mutations, and who have received a prior systemic therapy. This form of the disease has a survival rate of less than 6% after five years, the company said.

“These are patients that are hardly responding to existing therapies — we can offer a treatment that gives them a high response rate and a very good tolerability,” Paola Casarosa, head of the innovation unit and member of the board of managing directors at Boehringer Ingelheim, told Bloomberg.

So far, the only targeted treatment option on the market is AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo’s Enhertu, which belongs to a class of drugs known as antibody–drug conjugates.

The potential advantage of zongertinib, a so-called tyrosine kinase inhibitor, is the possibility of home treatment and fewer side effects. The drug also shrunk brain tumors, a common site of metastasis, in 33% of trial participants.

Bayer is investigating a drug of the same type. The difference is that it’s targeting two mutations — EGFR and HER2 — while Boehringer Ingelheim is only focusing on the latter.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.