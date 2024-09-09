Brown Trustee Edelman Resigns Over Divestment Vote on Israel

(Bloomberg) -- Brown University trustee Joseph Edelman resigned in protest against the school’s upcoming vote on whether to divest from companies linked to Israel, saying the decision reflects a troubling stance toward rising antisemitism on campus.

Edelman, a trustee since 2019 and chief executive officer of Perceptive Advisors, criticized Brown’s decision to hold the vote as “morally reprehensible,” in an adapted version of his resignation letter published in the Wall Street Journal on Sunday.

“The university leadership has for some reason chosen to reward, rather than punish, the activists for disrupting campus life, breaking school rules, and promoting violence and antisemitism at Brown,” Edelman wrote. “I am unwilling to lend my name or give my time to a body that lacks basic moral judgment.”

The proposed divestment vote was driven by demands from pro-Palestinian student groups, following a wave of campus unrest at Brown and across the US earlier this year.

As part of an April agreement to clear a protest encampment, a committee of students, faculty and alumni will make recommendations on divestment to be voted on in October by Brown’s board of trustees, led by Bank of America Corp. CEO Brian Moynihan.

The move has drawn national concern, with 24 state attorneys general warning last month that Brown, which is in Rhode Island, could face financial penalties if it proceeds with divesting.

Critics argue that the measure, which targets companies with close ties to Israel, risks politicizing the management of the university’s more than $6 billion endowment.

