Draghi to Unveil Plan Aimed at Curing EU’s Single Market Malaise

(Bloomberg) -- Mario Draghi is expected to sound the alarm over the risk of the European Union’s economic decline and call for significant investments to boost its single market.

The former European Central Bank chief, who is delivering his long-awaited report on European competitiveness to the bloc’s executive arm on Monday, told envoys behind closed doors last week that governments are becoming increasingly aware of their failure to respond quickly enough to challenges from China and the US, according to people familiar with the discussion.

Draghi’s strategy is aimed at removing the most significant obstacles blocking the three foundations of the EU’s potential — its single market, its talent and its capital — added the people, who were granted anonymity to describe sensitive briefings.

The former Italian prime minister’s plan calls for scaling up in key sectors, including energy, telecom and finance, while keeping a strong focus on social inclusion. And demographics matter, as the declining population is fueling the skills gaps affecting the EU’s ability to innovate, he told the diplomats.

As for the key question of financing, Draghi has said the bloc needs to better harness its joint borrowing capacity, particularly in areas like defense where fragmented spending reduces its overall effectiveness.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tasked Draghi with preparing a report after Europe was stung by dual threats of the aggressive US approach to offering incentives for the clean-tech transition and China’s massive subsidies to industries like electric vehicles. The Covid pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine further exposed the bloc’s vulnerabilities, particularly as it remains unable to more deeply integrate its defense, energy, telecom and financial markets.

A key part of his strategy will address the challenge of reducing energy prices. Draghi told the EU diplomats that Europe cannot be competitive when it’s paying up to four times more than its competitors for energy, according to the people. At the same time, the EU needs to preserve its leadership in the green transition, which comes with additional costs.

Balancing the two goals becomes more difficult as the development of clean technologies depends on critical materials that other states could weaponize, Draghi warned the envoys.

Some of Draghi’s proposals will shape the instructions that von der Leyen provides to her next commission, which will take office later this fall.

Draghi’s briefings to diplomats and European Parliament political leaders came on the same week that Volkswagen announced that it’s considering factory closures in Germany for the first time in its 87-year history — another sign of how Europe’s efforts to compete with Chinese rivals and Tesla Inc. in electric cars are faltering.

Draghi’s report, expected to be around 400 pages, will also point to the importance of consolidation in key sectors and revising the commission’s long-standing competition rules as rivalries with foreign firms are becoming more intense.

Some of his ideas were already included in the political guidelines presented by von der Leyen last July. Back then, she promised a new approach to the way the EU executive’s arm will assess mergers so that innovation and resilience will be fully taken into account.

“We need a competition policy that supports companies to scale up,” von der Leyen told the European Parliament before her confirmation vote.

