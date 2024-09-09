Evercore Launches in Paris as Dealmakers Navigate French Turmoil

(Bloomberg) -- Evercore Inc. is pushing deeper into France, betting it can overcome the country’s dealmaking slump and political turmoil with a raft of senior hires from rival investment banks.

A new Paris team for the New York-based firm will number about 20 bankers by the end of the year, according to company officials, including three senior executives defecting from Lazard Inc.: Andrea Bozzi, Charles Andrez, and Charles-Henri Filippi, Lazard’s former non-executive co-chair of French investment banking.

“We felt like we had a strategic hole without being present in France,” Matthew Lindsey-Clark, chief executive of Evercore’s European investment-banking business, said in an interview. The bank will soon be seen as a “natural incumbent, not just an arriviste,” he said.

Evercore has been one of the busiest investment banks globally this year, ranking fifth among advisers on mergers and acquisitions. But it’s coming to France somewhat late compared to its rivals. Centerview Partners, another New York boutique, opened a Paris office in 2020. And Evercore’s new initiative will face stiff competition from such storied French firms as Lazard and Rothschild & Co.

Lazard employs 25 managing directors in Paris, with 21 fully dedicated to France and Europe. The firm declined to comment on the three executives leaving for Evercore.

In an interview, the three bankers acknowledged that Evercore’s brand was not as well-known in France as the established banks, but said the they are already getting calls offering work because of Evercore’s deep global connections.

“There will be some cross-border work — not only transatlantic but within Europe,” Bozzi said.

The expansion also comes at a tricky moment for France’s dealmakers and its economy as President Emmanuel Macron tries to contain fallout from an election that strengthened the country’s more extreme parties on the left and right wings. On Thursday, Macron appointed conservative Michel Barnier as the next prime minister after months of testy debates.

“We hope Mr. Barnier will do the job,” said Filippi, an author of two books on politics and philosophy who has been appointed as chairman of Evercore France. “It won’t be easy, but he is a very moderate person and we hope the parliament will keep quiet while he’s working.”

Political uncertainty in France has dented business confidence, making it difficult to get deals over the finish line in a country where takeovers tend to be closely scrutinized by the government.

The recovery in French dealmaking lags behind other European countries, including the UK and Germany. The overall value of deals involving French companies is up just 2% so far this year, to $115 billion. By comparison, UK transactions have surged 47% and Germany is up 15%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., BNP Paribas SA and Lazard are leading the French M&A league tables. French dealmakers are pinning their hopes on a possible €15 billion ($16.7 billion) sale of Sanofi SA’s consumer health division to boost their fee pots.

Evercore’s French launch bolsters a small number of bankers it has already doing business in the country, including Laurence Hainault, who focuses on telecom deals. Jasmine Hunet Lamourille, a private-capital advisory banker, relocated in 2021 to Paris from London, while industrials banker Paul-Emmanuel Prunet has now moved there from New York.

Evercore is likely to reach further into sectors such as financials and expand its funds business in France. The next step on its European road map is Germany, where the firm wants eventually to build a bigger team.

The firm’s work in Europe is led from its London office, which has more than 300 bankers. With a recent major election there, too, both the UK and France have “a very similar story of flux and uncertainty,” Lindsey-Clark said.

The Evercore executive also said he’s looking for a larger space to accommodate the bank’s growing team in Paris, where some of his top hires in the city were leaked to the media as early as April.

His main surprise about launching in the city? “That everybody talks,” Lindsey-Clark said. “You can’t keep a secret.”

