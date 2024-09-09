GSK Drug Helps Prevent Severe Asthma Attacks in Advanced Studies

(Bloomberg) -- GSK Plc’s experimental drug helped prevent serious asthma attacks in two late-stage studies, easing the path forward for a medicine that the British company says could reach £3 billion ($3.9 billion) in annual sales.

Depemokimab reduced serious asthma attacks in adults and adolescents by 54% compared with those who received a placebo in the year-long trials, GSK said in a statement Monday. It also caused a 72% drop in attacks that required hospitalizations.

GSK is counting on the therapy to become one of a dozen new medicines that will drive growth later this decade and beyond. The drugmaker highlighted the fact that patients only need an injection of the treatment every six months, less often than for competing medicines.

That’s a selling point in a space where patients often stop using their treatments and allow their problems to worsen, Kaivan Khavandi, GSK’s global head of respiratory and immunology R&D, said on a call with reporters.

The data could change how doctors manage patients with severe asthma, David Jackson, a professor of respiratory medicine at King’s College London and lead author of the studies, said in the statement. It’s crucial to prevent serious attacks because they can permanently worsen lung function and make it harder for people to breathe.

GSK said in May that the drug hit the goal of the studies. The detailed findings were presented at the European Respiratory Society International Conference in Vienna and simultaneously published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

GSK has said that the monoclonal antibody represents a key growth area for the company’s respiratory business, which has been boosted in recent years by the asthma drug Nucala.

The company is also testing the therapy on other conditions that feature type 2 inflammation, where a person has high levels of eosinophils, a type of white blood cell. Depemokimab targets a protein in the body that’s responsible for the growth, activity and survival of eosinophils.

--With assistance from Ashleigh Furlong.

