Here Are the Key Takeaways From Apple’s iPhone and Product Event

Doug Clinton, co-founder and managing partner at Deepwater Asset Management, joins BNN Bloomberg talks about his thoughts about Apple's stabdubg ub AI race.

(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. announced new iPhone and iPhone Pro models that offered improved internal components and camera functions, with a design that was largely unchanged from the previous generation. It also touted its new Apple Intelligence features and refreshed AirPods and Watch. Here are the key takeaways:

The new iPhone 16 has a physical camera button to improve user control of that key function.

Apple’s AI-enhanced functionality is coming to these devices with Apple Intelligence but not immediately. It will debut in the US, starting next month, and spread to new regions over time.

The AirPods line up saw a refresh with more a comfortable design, hearing aid functionality and a smaller charging case.

The new Apple Watch Series 10 is thinner with a brighter screen, faster charging, sleep apnea detection and a high-end titanium option.

iPhone 16 starting prices range from $799 to $1,199 for the Pro Max

