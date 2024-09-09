Here Are the Key Takeaways From Apple’s iPhone and Product Event

(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. announced new iPhone and iPhone Pro models that offered improved internal components and camera functions, with a design that was largely unchanged from the previous generation. It also touted its new Apple Intelligence features and refreshed AirPods and Watch. Here are the key takeaways:
- The new iPhone 16 has a physical camera button to improve user control of that key function.
- Apple’s AI-enhanced functionality is coming to these devices with Apple Intelligence but not immediately. It will debut in the US, starting next month, and spread to new regions over time.
- The AirPods line up saw a refresh with more a comfortable design, hearing aid functionality and a smaller charging case.
- The new Apple Watch Series 10 is thinner with a brighter screen, faster charging, sleep apnea detection and a high-end titanium option.
- iPhone 16 starting prices range from $799 to $1,199 for the Pro Max
