Lilly Elevates Montarce After Former CFO’s Move to Alphabet

(Bloomberg) -- Eli Lilly & Co. elevated a longtime insider to replace its former chief financial officer who left for Google parent Alphabet Inc. three months ago.

Lucas Montarce, who has been in financial roles with Lilly since 2001, will immediately also become executive vice president and join the company’s executive committee, the company said Monday in a statement.

During more than two decades at Lilly, Montarce has served in divisions including Lilly Research Laboratories and Lilly International, and most recently served as president and general manager for the Spain, Portugal and Greece hub. Montarce will fill the role left open by Anat Ashkenazi who left to become finance chief of Alphabet in June.

Montarce is taking on financial oversight for the world’s biggest pharma company by market cap with a valuation of $858 billion. The shares rose 1% in trading before US markets opened.

