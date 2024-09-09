Martin Sorrell’s Monks Moves Middle East HQ to Riyadh from Dubai

(Bloomberg) -- Monks, the operating brand of Martin Sorrell’s S4 Capital, is opening an office in Saudi Arabia and relocating its Middle East headquarters to Riyadh from Dubai as it bets on the kingdom becoming the more dominant place for business in the region.

The new HQ will focus on collaborating on advertising solutions with local businesses, startups, tech innovators and educational institutions, according to a statement from Monks.

The company didn’t provide further details on how many employees will move to Riyadh, but said it also aims to work specifically with Saudi Arabia’s so-called giga projects.

“Relocating our headquarters to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a strategic decision that reflects our confidence in the kingdom’s future as a center for innovation and business in the region,” said Omar Abou-Ezzeddine, regional managing director for the Middle East and Africa.

Monks is one of few companies that have explicitly stated they’re moving their regional headquarters to Riyadh from Dubai. Under new rules that took effect this year, Saudi Arabia requires firms to have their Middle East headquarters in the country to be eligible to win contracts with the government and its expansive list of government-related entities.

Saudi Arabia says it has granted about 500 regional headquarter licenses. However, many companies that have opened shop in Riyadh have been vague on what new Saudi offices mean for their headquarters in Dubai — and whether high-level executives will relocate.

The kingdom aims to become the predominant center for business and investment in the Middle East as part of its broader plan to diversify the economy by creating new industries that can support non-oil growth.

