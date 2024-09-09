Richard Morecombe, Corporate Broker and Numis Co-Founder, Dies

(Bloomberg) -- Richard Morecombe, a British investment banker who co-founded corporate broker Numis, has died. He was 60.

Morecombe passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 6, according to a statement from his employer Panmure Liberum. He was a “constant source of energy and inspiration to all of us,” the bank said in the statement.

The banker, known by many as “Morky,” worked in the City of London’s corporate broking scene for more than 35 years, focusing on small- and mid-sized firms. Brokers have been a unique part of the financial district for centuries, handling interactions with investors and advising on mergers-and-acquisitions.

Morecombe was one of the original founders of Numis, where he spent 10 years from 1998 to 2008. Numis was acquired by Deutsche Bank AG last year.

He co-founded and was chief executive officer of boutique broker Whitman Howard until it was bought by Panmure Gordon in 2020.

Morecombe became head of origination and business development following Panmure’s merger with rival Liberum earlier this year.

