Zealand to Broaden Trial of Weight-Loss Drug After Early Success

(Bloomberg) -- Zealand Pharma A/S plans to push ahead with a broader study of a potential new obesity drug to rival treatments from Novo Nordisk A/S and Eli Lilly & Co. after it showed positive results in an early-stage trial.

Participants who received the drug, dapiglutide, showed a mean weight loss of up to 6.2% after 13 weekly doses, according to Zealand. That rose to 8.3% when adjusted for the fact that those receiving a placebo gained weight.

Zealand is one of a number of players that have jumped into the weight-loss market amid soaring demand for Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy and Lilly’s Zepbound. Dapiglutide, a so-called long-acting GLP-1/GLP-2 receptor dual agonist, is from the same broad category of drugs.

The new results are from a Phase 1b trial assessing the effects of higher dosage and showed a bigger weight loss than a previous trial testing a lower weekly dose. The company expects to release topline results for a 28-week study of an even higher dosage in the first half of 2025, according to a statement on Monday after the market closed in Copenhagen.

Zealand also plans to progress the clinical development of dapiglutide into a Phase 2b trial in people living with overweight and obesity in the first half of next year.

Like Novo Nordisk, Zealand is based in Denmark. Its shares have more than tripled in value over the past 12 months amid the surge of interest in new weight-loss treatments.

