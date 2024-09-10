Brookfield’s Hyler Sees Thaw in Real Estate After Two-Year Slump

The Brookfield Asset Management logo on a laptop computer arranged in New York, US, on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. Brookfield Asset Management raised $26 billion in the third quarter and said it's on track to bring in close to $150 billion in fresh capital this year, despite a tough fundraising environment. Photographer: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Brookfield Asset Management said the real estate market is rebounding amid improved economic conditions.

The headwinds in the sector that froze transactions over the past two years are “in the rear view mirror,” Brad Hyler, the head of European real estate, said Tuesday at Brookfield’s investor day in New York. The business is now operating in the “next phase of the cycle” as inflation eased, central banks began cutting interest rates and debt markets opened for strong buyers, he said.

With the hangover from higher rates and capital stress still present — particularly the wall of maturity that will occur over the next three years — Brookfield is seeing a range of opportunities.

“Whether it’s distressed loans and non-performing loans and creditors, whether it’s for sellers because they can’t refinance their debt,” Hyler said.

Mark Carney, the chair of Brookfield Asset Management, is also the chair of Bloomberg Inc.

