Daiichi Sankyo Plunges on Mixed Trial Result of Lung Cancer Drug

(Bloomberg) -- Daiichi Sankyo Co. shares drop as much as 10.4% on Tuesday, the most since Aug. 5, after its lung cancer drug with AstraZeneca showed mixed results in a phase 3 trial.

The trial of datopotamab deruxtecan failed to show a statistical advantage for the non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer group and the result is “somewhat negative,” Hiroshi Wada, an analyst at SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., said in a note.

Even so, the drug is likely to be approved given the extension of overall survival and significant improvement in progression-free survival, Wada said.

Overall survival results in the total trial population numerically favored datopotamab deruxtecan compared to docetaxel, but did not reach statistical significance, the Japanese pharmaceutical company said in a statement.

Data on overall survival is often more severe than progression-free survival figures because patients can use the drug after cancer has advanced, Hidemaru Yamaguchi, an analyst at Citigroup Global Markets Japan Inc., wrote in a note. He added that Citi expects an application based on the latter to be approved.

Separately, Boehringer Ingelheim said that an early study of its oral pill for lung cancer showed promise and could potentially expand available options for a hard-to-treat patient group.

