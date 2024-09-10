Nike to Skip Annual ‘Just Do It’ Celebration at Headquarters

Simeon Siegel, managing director of equity research at BMO Capital Markets, joins BNN Bloomberg to discuss the outlook for companies like Nike and Victoria's Se

(Bloomberg) -- Nike Inc. is skipping its annual “Just Do It Day” celebration at its headquarters in Oregon this year, choosing instead to host smaller festivals for employees at its offices around the world, according to people familiar with the matter.

JDI Day, as the company calls it, has been a major employee event on Nike’s calendar since the first iteration in 2018, with the world’s largest sportswear company going all-out to bring in celebrities and athletes to toast staff and host award shows. Recent attendees of the event, which usually takes place in September, have included Drake, Travis Scott and Serena Williams.

In its place, Nike is hosting a series of less ostentatious Fan Fest watch parties for sports tournaments like the UEFA European Championship and the Copa America, and bringing in special-guest athletes to various offices, distribution centers and retail shops, said one of the people familiar with the situation, who asked not to be identified because the plans aren’t public. It’ll keep the giant outdoor televisions on campuses to serve as gathering areas, the person said.

The decision was in part made due to the Summer Olympics in Paris, where Nike had a significant presence, which made planning an event of such stature difficult, according to the person.

