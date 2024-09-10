Real US Median Household Income Rose 4% to $80,610 in 2023

Shoppers at a grocery store in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. The share of Canadians who expressed some confidence that the central bank remains committed to its 2% inflation target jumped to 57%, according to a Nanos Research Group survey conducted for Bloomberg News. Photographer: Cole Burston/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- US inflation-adjusted household income increased 4% in 2023, the first annual gain since 2019, as price increases moderated.

The median income last year was $80,610 compared with $77,540 in 2022, according to the Census Bureau’s annual report on income, poverty and health insurance coverage.

The official US poverty rate — which is calculated before taxes and excludes stimulus payments and tax credits — fell 0.4 percentage point to 11.1%. The rate has been roughly cut in half over the past six decades, and reached a record low before the pandemic.

However, a supplemental poverty measure — which is based on post-tax income and includes government-transfer payments — rose 0.5 percentage point to 12.9% last year.

