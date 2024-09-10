Sony Reveals New, Faster PlayStation 5 Pro for $700

(Bloomberg) -- Sony Group Corp. will release the PlayStation 5 Pro, a new iteration of its popular video-game console, on November 7 for $700.

The new, high-end console will allow PlayStation 5 games to be played at increased resolutions and higher frame-rates without the need to toggle between different modes, said Mark Cerny, lead architect of the console, in a video presentation Tuesday. He said the PlayStation 5 Pro will offer 45% faster rendering than the standard PlayStation 5.

“Simply put, it’s the most powerful console we’ve ever built,” Cerny said.

Sony hopes this technical refresh will help drive more sales of the PlayStation 5, which has sold more than 59 million units since its release in 2020 but has lagged slightly behind its predecessor, the PlayStation 4.

The high-end machine will cost $200 more than the standard PS5, which may limit the audience.

