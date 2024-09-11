Dutch Lawmaker Omtzigt to Take a Step Back for Health Reasons

(Bloomberg) -- New Social Contract party leader Pieter Omtzigt says the past year has been “exceptionally intense, and that means that, for health reasons, I will be working more in the background,” over the coming weeks, he said in a post on social media platform X.

NOTE: Omtzigt’s center-right New Social Contract party is part of the Dutch coalition along with far-right politician Geert Wilders’ Freedom Party, Dilan Yesilgoz-Zegerius’ VVD and the populist Farmer-Citizen Movement

