Fearless Fund VC Firm Nixes Black Business Grant to End Lawsuit

(Bloomberg Law) -- A venture capital firm will shut down a program that provided grant funding to Black women entrepreneurs in order to end a discrimination case brought by a conservative advocacy group led by longtime diversity, equity, and inclusion opponent Edward Blum.

The Fearless Fund and the American Alliance for Equal Rights agreed to a settlement that will prompt the litigation’s dismissal, according to a Wednesday court filing.

The case is one of several filed by conservative advocacy groups that aim to challenge DEI. Groups opposing these programs have targeted both funding for businesses with diverse ownership and DEI programs that help recruit diverse candidates for jobs.

The US Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit said in a 2-1 decision June 3 that the Fearless Fund grant contest is substantially likely to violate Section 1981 of the 1866 Civil Rights Act, which prohibits racial discrimination in businesses’ legal contracts.

“The parties agree that Fearless will cease operating the Strivers Grant Contest, which was already in its final stage, said Alphonso David, co-counsel for the Fearless Fund in a statement on the deal. “The agreement is very narrow and does not restrict or relate to any other investment or charitable activity of the Fearless Fund or the Foundation going forward.”

“The American Alliance for Equal Rights encouraged the Fearless Fund to open its grant contest to Hispanic, Asian, Native American and white women but Fearless has decided instead to end it entirely,” Blum said in a statement.

The case is Am. All. for Equal Rights v. Fearless Fund Mgmt., LLC, N.D. Ga., No. 23-cv-3424, stipulation of dismissal filed 9/11/24 .

