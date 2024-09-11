Roche Shares Slide on Concerns About Obesity Pill’s Side Effects

(Bloomberg) -- Roche Holding AG’s shares slid after a study raised questions about side effects including nausea and vomiting tied to its closely-watched experimental obesity pill.

The results raise questions for investors evaluating whether the novel medicine can compete with the next generation of weight loss drugs in a market expected to top $130 billion annually by the end of the decade. The findings were presented to a packed audience at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes meeting in Madrid on Wednesday.

Though Roche’s study was small, investors are tracking its development after encouraging early data on the effectiveness of the drug, known as CT-996, sent the company’s shares soaring in July.

Five out of six patients who slowly increased their dose reported nausea, while one developed chronic reflux and two had vomiting, the Swiss drugmaker said. Patients who quickly started the highest dose were more likely to have side effects, with six out of seven developing nausea and chronic acid reflux, and five of seven reporting vomiting.

Roche’s American depository receipts fell as much as 5.7% in New York trading on Wednesday, the biggest drop intraday since May 2022.

The results came a few hours after Novo Nordisk A/S presented what many investors said was reassuring data on its own obesity pill, known by the nickname amycretin. Patients who took the highest dose of Novo’s pill for 12 weeks had a 75% rate of nausea, though with a lower dose, that rate dropped to 31%.

Roche is pushing its experimental obesity drugs forward quickly in a bid to catch up with Novo and Eli Lilly & Co. in the blistering weight-loss market. The company sees its results from the first stage of clinical trials as encouraging and plans larger studies, said Manu Chakravarthy, Roche’s global head of cardiovascular, renal and metabolism product development.

“The whole point of doing a phase one study is to actually push the dose and get to the limits of tolerability so that you understand what the limits of tolerability are,” Chakravarthy said.

In addition to the pill, which works similarly to Novo’s Wegovy shot, Roche presented data on an injectable this week that works similarly to Lilly’s Zepbound. Side effects on the shot were higher than expected but can be addressed, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

Roche’s pill is a simpler molecule than its shot and both Novo’s Wegovy and Lilly’s Zepbound, potentially allowing the challenger to sidestep the supply shortages that have plagued the field’s leaders so far.

