SBF’s Ex-Girlfriend Ellison Asks to Be Spared Prison for FTX

(Bloomberg) -- Sam Bankman-Fried’s former girlfriend is asking to not be sent to prison for her involvement in the collapse of FTX.

Caroline Ellison’s lawyers told a Manhattan federal judge in a memo filed late Tuesday that she deserves leniency in light of “her immediate and complete acceptance of responsibility, her extraordinarily impactful cooperation” - including three days of testifying as a government witness at Bankman-Fried’s fraud trial.

She was among four top FTX figures to plead guilty to criminal offenses following a sweeping investigation that landed Bankman-Fried, the co-founder of the cryptocurrency empire, behind bars for 25 years.

Ellison, who headed FTX’s sister trading firm Alameda Research, provided the most damning testimony at Bankman-Fried’s trial. She described how he instructed her to make misleading balance sheets for investors to hide Alameda’s liabilities to FTX and how he chose to make risky investments despite knowing it would draw down on customer funds.

“Caroline poses no risk of recidivism and presents no threat to public safety,” her attorneys wrote in the memo.

Another former FTX executive, Ryan Salame, was sentenced to 7 1/2 years in prison for his role in the fraud.

But unlike Ellison and two other former Bankman-Fried lieutenants, Nishad Singh and Gary Wang, Salame didn’t sign a cooperation agreement or testify at Bankman-Fried’s trial.

The case is US v. Bankman-Fried, 22-cr-00673, US District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.