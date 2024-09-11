Zara-Owner Inditex Sales Rise in Early Weeks of Third Quarter

A shopper carries a Zara bag in the SoHo neighborhood of New York, US, on Friday, March 8, 2024. The US Census Bureau is scheduled to release retail sales figures on March 14. Photographer: John Taggart/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Zara-owner Inditex SA said sales are rising at the start of the third quarter as its popular fashion ranges continue to pull in shoppers, bucking the trend of rivals hit by poor weather and choppy consumer demand.

Sales growth of 11%, excluding foreign-exchange movements, in the first five weeks of the third quarter is higher than that in the second quarter, the world’s biggest publicly traded clothes retailer said in a statement on Wednesday.

Operating profit rose 12% to €3.6 billion ($4 billion) in the six months to July, the Arteixo, Spain-based firm said. That was more than analysts’ estimates.

Unseasonable weather across various parts of Europe in early June kept shoppers away from retailers, with Inditex rival Hennes & Mauritz SE citing it as a reason for a worse sales performance. Eurostat data across the eurozone showed general retail sales fell 0.3% in July after months of growth.

