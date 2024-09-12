Cox Communications to Cut 5% of Workforce as Sales Decline

The Cox Enterprises Inc. headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, US, on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. Alexander Cox Taylor runs the family conglomerate, Cox Enterprises Inc., while supporting civic causes in his hometown of Atlanta, including a new $110 million facility to train police and other safety officials. His first cousin, James Cox Chambers Jr., is using his own piece of the fortune to try to shut that very project down.

(Bloomberg) -- Cox Communications Inc. will cut hundreds of workers as revenue in cable-TV and phone service declines.

The company will reduce its workforce by about 5%, primarily among corporate staffers who don’t interact with customers, Chief Executive Officer Mark Greatrex said in a message to employees Thursday.

“Competition is fierce in every corner of our footprint,” Greatrex said. “The continued decline in our video and home-phone services has reduced revenues this year while our costs have risen. And when we compare ourselves to others in the industry, our operating costs are higher.”

A spokesperson for Cox confirmed the cuts, saying, “We’re making the changes to better serve customers, reorganize the company to continue to remain competitive, focus on growth areas and reduce operational costs.”

Cox Communications, a provider of cable TV and internet access, has about 17,000 employees, the company said. It’s part of closely held Cox Enterprises Inc.

Growing competition in Cox’s communications segment is expected to continue constraining revenue and margins, according to a May report from Fitch Ratings Inc. The full company, which includes a faster-growing automotive tech business, saw revenue of $23.1 billion in the most recent fiscal year, Fitch said. It has about 50,000 employees, according to Cox’s site.

Voluntary separation packages will be offered to some employees, according to documents seen by Bloomberg. The restructuring will reduce the number of higher-ranked staffers, including officers, assistant vice presidents and directors.

